Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,141,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,721,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

