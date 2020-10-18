Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,815 ($36.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,134.72 ($40.96).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,235.98 ($29.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($67.86). The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,297.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,469.23.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

