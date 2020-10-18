Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,774. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

