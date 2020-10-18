Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 314,583 Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 314,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,000. Molson Coors Brewing comprises about 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

