Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 6.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 1,687,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,656. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.