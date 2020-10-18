Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 56.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.