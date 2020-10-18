WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.51 million.WNS also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.91.

WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

