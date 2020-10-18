Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,056. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

