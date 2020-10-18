YGGDRASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,610.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $652,664.30 and approximately $76,610.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.