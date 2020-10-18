Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $36,671,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 9,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after buying an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. 2,478,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

