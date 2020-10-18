Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GGB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $387,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gerdau by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 325,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

