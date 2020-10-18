Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PTGX opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.