Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim purchased 89,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $374,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $371,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

