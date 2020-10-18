Zacks Investment Research Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

