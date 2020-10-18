Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $276.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

