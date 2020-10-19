$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.86. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

