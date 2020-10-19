15,341 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. 516,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.