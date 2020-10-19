1,557 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 182,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

