218,456 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,730,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

