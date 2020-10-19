3,602 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,542. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

