$52.87 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report sales of $52.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.90 million and the highest is $65.40 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $214.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $727.11 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.60. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,186. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.