$52.87 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report sales of $52.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.90 million and the highest is $65.40 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $214.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $727.11 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.60. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,186. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit