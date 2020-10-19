59,998 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 137,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

