6 Meridian Acquires 13,058 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Target by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

