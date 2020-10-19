6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 220,177 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 220,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

