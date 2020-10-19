6 Meridian Buys New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.56. 56,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

