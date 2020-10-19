6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,827 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. 1,017,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

