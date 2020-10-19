6 Meridian Has $3.91 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.79. 124,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,540. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

