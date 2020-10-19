6 Meridian Has $5.99 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.97. 178,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

