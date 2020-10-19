6 Meridian Invests $2.21 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of GS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.50. 78,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,881. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

