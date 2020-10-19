6 Meridian Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.27. 182,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

