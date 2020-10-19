6 Meridian Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 66.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.90. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,007. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

