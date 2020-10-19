6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 39,111 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,536,000 after acquiring an additional 960,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.