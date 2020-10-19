6 Meridian Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

6 Meridian raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

