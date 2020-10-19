6 Meridian Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

6 Meridian raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit