6 Meridian Sells 193 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.