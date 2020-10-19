6 Meridian Sells 6,276 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 108,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,488. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

