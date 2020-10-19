6 Meridian Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. 74,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

