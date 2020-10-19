635 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $550.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.45 and its 200 day moving average is $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

