9,801 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

