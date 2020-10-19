AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLVLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,637. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

