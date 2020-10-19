AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.