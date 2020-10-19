AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.06. 137,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

