AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

