AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 11.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

