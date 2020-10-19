Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

AKR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 23,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,009. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

