Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXDX has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.54.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

