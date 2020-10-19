Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Accolade from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

