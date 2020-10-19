Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

