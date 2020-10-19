Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $55.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

