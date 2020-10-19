Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $55.00

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit