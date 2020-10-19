Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX) (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX) (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01.

In related news, insider Steven Boland acquired 154,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,057.77 ($48,612.69).

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

