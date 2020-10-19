Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,344 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

